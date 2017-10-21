A four-goal second period helped propel the Moose Jaw Warriors back into the win column on their seven-game road trip.

After opening the trek with back-to-back losses, the Warriors downed the Everett Silvertips, 6-3, on Friday night at Xfinity Arena.

Warriors captain Brett Howden led the offence with two goals and four points, while Noah Gregor picked up two goals and three points. Back-up goalie Adam Evanoff turned away 45 shots for his second win of the season.

In the first period, both teams fought for their ice and their opportunities, there was plenty of battles along the boards in all three zones and in front of the net as the teams looked to get their offences going.

Six minutes into the game, the Silvertips won a face-off in the Moose Jaw zone, defenceman Kevin Davis made a short pass to Sean Richards on top of the right circles, where he put a low shot in to traffic that found the back of the net.

Moose Jaw was able to tie the game one in the final minute of the first period, Jayden Halbgewachs tracked the puck in the Everett right corner and chipped it behind the net for Howden, who forced his way to the side of the Silvertip net and then set up Gregor in the low slot where he scored his sixth of the season.

The battles continued in the second period and so did the offence for the Warriors, four and a half minutes into the period, Matthew Benson sprung 20-year-old Brayden Burke for a breakaway, Burke missed the net on his initial shot, but the puck bounced off the end boards to the side of the net where he smacked it in to make it 2-1 Moose Jaw.

The lead was short lived for the Warriors, as Everett came back just under a minute later with a goal from Matt Fonteyne.

Moose Jaw was a determined team in the second period, they had a strong work ethic and utilized their speed in all three zones, which helped to produce even more offence.

At 10:50, the Warriors landed on the power play and set up Howden, who lifted a backhand to the twine to make it 3-2. Under a minute later, Luka Burzan led a rush up the ice on the right wing side and put a shot into the pads of goalie Dorrin Luding and the rebound came to Justin Almeida driving the net where he scored his sixth of the year.

After the goal Everett pulled their starting goaltender as Luding allowed four goals on 22 shots in just over 31 minutes.

The Warriors went up by three just over two minutes later, when Gregor burst through the neutral zone on the right wing, he flew past the defenceman and lifted the puck over the blocker of new goalie Blake Lyda for his second goal of the game.

Everett made a strong push at the start of the third period and just over 60 seconds into the frame, 20-year-old Patrick Bajkov out-worked a pair of Warriors on the right boards and then played the puck to Richards on top of the right circle where he scored his second of the game.

The Silvertips outshot the Warriors 20-5 in the third period, and 48-33 in the game, but Evanoff was on top of his game. The Penticton, B.C. product made a number of keys saves in the final period, including a penalty shot for Fonteyne with seven and a half minutes remaining in regulation to seal the win.

Moose Jaw went on to add a shorthanded empty net with under 90 seconds left and picked up the 6-3 win improving their record to 8-3-0-0 on the season.

Moose Jaw was 1-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors remain in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday for a battle against the reigning WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 7:40 p.m.