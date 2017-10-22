St. Michael School celebrated the opening of their new "accessible" park this past Friday, October 20.

The new apparatus, which is now in place of their old and outdated wooden play structure that was demolished a few years ago, now stands there to be enjoyed by all children attending the school.

The structure is wheel chair friendly and contains a climbing apparatus, interactive games, a glider and disc swings.

St. Michael School says the building of the playground was a joint effort from their community council, Holy Trinity School Division and the Community Initiatives Fund.