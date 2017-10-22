It's been a week since the Saskatchewan Wildlife Management Survey App has been available, and Darrell Crabbe, Executive Director for the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, is hoping to get more people on board with the app.

"It's very self-explanatory and it's usually just about recognizing differences," said Crabbe. "You know really the only on I'd think you'd have a problem with making a distinction between would be Whitetail deer and the mule deer but very easily determined once you have a look at a few of them and check it out on the app."

The goal of the app was to make the switch from pen and paper to online and get more people involved in the survey, as it better helps keep track on wildlife information.

"It's so they better feel for what they call the recruitment or how many young deer there are coming up through the ranks and how many mature bucks and does there are, is an example of deer," Crabbe said, explaining uses of the app. "And the other one of course is up on game bird numbers that fluctuates greatly depending on the winter."

Crabbe's said it's called citizen science. The Ministry of Environment wanted to use all the eyes they had to help with the survey and now that they have the technology for it they can have an even better feel for population levels of species.

