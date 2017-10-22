Three unanswered goals in the third period allowed the Moose Jaw Generals to snap their five-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the Notre Dame Argos in Wilcox.

Cal Caragata opened the scoring for Moose Jaw in the first period and finished with a goal and three points in the win.

Jake Palmer, who picked up a pair of goals in the win, put the Generals in front 2-1 when scored on a power play with 7:33 to go in the second period.

Notre Dame’s Christian Adlys tied the game back up just under five minutes into the third period, but the Generals controlled the final ten minutes of the period.

Casey McDonald picked up the game-winner with 9:15 remaining in the game, but then Skyler Sangster scored less than three minutes later to give the Generals some cushion.

Palmer’s second of the game, on the power play, made it 5-2 with 3:42 to play as the Generals skated past the Argos.

Jake Davidson was forced to make just 17 saves in the win for the Generals, while Moose Jaw fired 38 shots on the Argos’ net in the game.

The win improves the Generals’ record to 3-3-0-2 on the year. They return to the ice on Wednesday when they travel into Regina to square off with the Pat Canadians.