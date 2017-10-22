For 5 years now, Vanier SRC's Haunted House has provided a fun night and thrilling night for students and adults and has managed to raise over a thousand pounds worth of food bank donations.

Today, the annual event returns, and it all kicks off with a kids day from 1 pm to 3 pm. Vanier SRC students will be dressing up in costumes and running games, doing face paint, holding a picture booth and kids escape room. They also encourage parents to bring their kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes.

Then, from 6 pm to 9 pm, the yearly haunted house will be held throughout the school.

Entrance to both activities is a food bank or silver dollar donation with all proceeds going to the Moose Jaw and District Food Bank.

For more information and questions, head to their event page on Facebook.