Saskatchewanderer is the title given to one lucky person who gets to travel and adventure across our province and promote what there is to offer here through social media.

The position was made by the Government of Saskatchewan, and working with the Ministries of Parks Culture and Sport, Economy, Agriculture and Tourism Saskatchewan to find "enthusiastic, outgoing self-starter with a love for social media and a passion for Saskatchewan."

Andrew Hiltz is this years Saskatchewanderer, and has traveled across the province and says you can head an hour in any direction and find something new to explore.

"One of the highlights from the summer was a trip up to Jan lake actually," said Hiltz. "I got to go with a few friends and we canoed across the lake and found a deserted island. Did a little bit of camping, some cliff jumping, fishing that's just one quick example for sure."

He's gone to grand openings, national parks, holiday events, fairs, amazing restaurants and so much more

Hiltz works with the Government of Saskatchewan to promote tourism in the province by travelling and actually showing what there is to offer.

It's not all just travelling and easy going though.

"There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. Almost every other day you're on the road somewhere. You're spending 1 to 2 days a week at least behind the computer writing, editing, going through photos and staying organized and scheduling future events. So, you'll have a lot on your plate for the year but it'll be the most rewarding year of your life for sure."

Using his skills in editing and his interest in travelling, Hiltz made the cut to be the Saskatchewanderer easily, and hopes after he is done with this position, he'll be able to continue helping and working with Tourism Saskatchewan.

With the year almost up though, it's time for a new Saskatchewanderer to take on the mantle.

Applications opened at the beginning of October, and are open to almost anyone.

If you'd like more information, to apply for the position, follow their social media pages or read all of Andrew Hiltz' adventures, visit the Saskatchewanderer website.