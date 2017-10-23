Moose Jaw’s Bryan Thomson and Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Daemon Hunt were honoured for their play during the 2017 Western Hockey League Cup over the weekend in Calgary, Alberta.

Thomson and Hunt were named to the tournament all-star team on Sunday after the tournament wrapped up with Team British Columbia walking away with gold.

Hunt, fellow Warriors prospect Cory King and Team Manitoba took bronze with a 4-2 win over Thomson and Team Saskatchewan on Sunday.

King scored the game-winner and was named Team Manitoba’s player of the game in the bronze medal game. He scored twice in the tournament.

Hunt finished with two assists in five games at the tournament and was joined by Team Alberta’s Kaiden Guhle as the defencemen on the all-star team.

Thomson posted a 1-3-0-0 record in four appearances during the tournament, finishing with a 5.28 goals against average and an 0.839 save percentage, but was an integral piece for Team Saskatchewan during the tournament. He made 27 saves in Saskatchewan’s only win, a 4-3 victory over Team Manitoba on Thursday.

Team Alberta forward Connor McClennon and Kyle Crnkovic, along with Team British Columbia’s Justin Sourdif made up the forwards on the all-star team.

After losing their first two games of the round robin, Team B.C. was able to get rolling on Friday with a 6-0 win over Saskatchewan to finish off the round robin.

They keep that roll going into the final on Sunday, skating to a 4-3 overtime win against Alberta in the gold medal game.