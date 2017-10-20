Moose Jaw’s Levi Paul has had a season to remember for the Regina Thunder.

On Monday, Paul was named a Prairie Football Conference offensive all-star after leading the conference with 575 yards on 41 catches.

“I put the work in during the offseason and it paid off,” said Paul on Tuesday.

The combination between Paul and quarterback Sawyer Buettner is one that football fans in Moose Jaw know well after they connected for some big seasons with the Peacock Tornadoes in the Moose Jaw High School Football League.

Paul said that their familiarity with each other has been a big part of the success that they’ve had together at the next level over the past two seasons with the Thunder.

“It’s huge, he knows where I’ll be and he knows when he’s in trouble, he can throw it to me, so we trust in each other,” said Paul.

Over the weekend, Paul and the Thunder advanced into the PFC championship game for the first time since 2013 thanks to an upset win over the Edmonton Huskies.

Paul led the Thunder with seven catches for 76 yards in the win, which continued the success that the Peacock Collegiate grad saw during the regular season.

“We were confident going in and felt that we just had to play our game and now it’s on to Saskatoon,” said Paul.

“We had a slow first half, which has been our issue all year, but we came together as a group in the second. Our defence played phenomenal and kept us in that game.”

The Thunder scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Just three weeks before their semifinal meeting, the Thunder had went to Edmonton and lost 62-30 to the Huskies, who went on to finish 7-1 and tied with the Saskatoon Hilltops for first place in the PFC.

Paul said the way that game went gave them more motivation going into the semifinal match-up.

“We were down 25-7 at one point (in their regular season) and it was 32-30, so we knew as a team that we could knock them off,” he said.

The Thunder will now travel to Saskatoon on Sunday to square off with the Hilltops with the PFC Championship on the line. Saskatoon has won three straight titles heading into the game. They kick-off at 3 p.m. from SMF Field in the Bridge City.