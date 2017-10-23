For the fourth straight year, the Saskatoon Hilltops are walking away with the Prairie Football Conference championship.

The Hilltops knocked off the Regina Thunder, 36-24, in the title game on Sunday at SMF Field in Saskatoon.

Moose Jaw’s Sawyer Buettner completed 29-of-39 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. His top target was fellow Moose Javian and PFC all-star Levi Paul, who hauled in a game-high nine passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Buettner connected with Paul for the score early in the second quarter, which put the Thunder in front 10-9 at that point, but the Hilltops would battle back to take a 23-10 lead at halftime.

Regina was unable to close the gap during the second half as the two provincial rivals went back-and-forth throughout the final two quarters.

Moose Jaw’s Ryan Reidy and Joel Litt-Jukes are in their first year with the Hilltops, who will now host the BC Conference champion Vancouver Island Raiders in the CJFL national semifinal coming up this Sunday.

The winner of that game will advance to the 110th Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11 in Ontario.