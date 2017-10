Highway 13 near the community Assiniboia was blocked off Monday afternoon and into the evening after a serious collision.

According to RCMP a semi collided with a pick up truck around 3 pm, approximately 13 km South/East of Assiniboia.

Motorists are asked to use Highway 2, 36 or 717 for the time being to avoid the area.

One lane opened up about an hour later, but restrictions will be in place for the time being until officials gather all the evidence needed for their investigation.