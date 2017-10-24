It is estimated that one in every sixty-eight children is born with an Autism Spectrum Disorder in Canada. And there are approximately 515,000 Canadians living with Autism.

October is Canadian Autism Awareness Month.

Arden Fiala is the President of SaskFeat, or Saskatchewan Families for Effective Autism Treatment. She says greater understanding and awareness is key in helping to support people with Autism Spectrum Disorders, their families, their care givers and their communities.

"There's a lot of emphasis placed on early diagnosis, which is extremely important. There is also the need to shift past when they graduate from high school. They will need continual support and it will change the level of support over their lifespan."

International Autism Awareness Month is celebrated every April.