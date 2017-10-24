Weyburn’s Brendon LaBatte is staying in Saskatchewan for the foreseeable future.

LaBatte signed a four-year contract extension with the Roughriders on Monday that will keep him with the team through the 2021 season.

The veteran offensive lineman is in his sixth season with the Riders and tenth season in the Canadian Football League overall. He’s a seven-time division all-star, four-time CFL all-star and won the CFL’s most outstanding offensive lineman award in 2013.

Over six seasons, LaBatte has started 83 of 85 regular season games, four playoff games and won the Grey Cup with the Green and White in 2013.

This season has seen LaBatte spend the majority of the season at centre as opposed to his transition left guard spot.

The Riders are coming off a playoff-spot clinching, 30-7, win in Calgary last Friday, which was their first win over the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium since 2009.