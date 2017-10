It's been teased a few times this fall already but is this the week we actually see snow in the Moose Jaw area? Forecasters seem to think so as a cold snap and bout of mositure clash over the province.

Rain will move in on Wednesday and while it'll still be in the upper teens for a daytime high, we'll cool off overnight with a high of just +1 on Thursday and that's when we could see the flurries.

As the unsettled weather continues, we'll pop back up into above normal conditions for the weekend.