The Moose Jaw Peewee AA Warriors and the Melville Millionaires went toe-to-toe in a pair of tight games over the weekend in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League.

The Millionaires skated to 7-6 win on Saturday night at Mosaic Place, while the Warriors bounced back with a 10-9 win on Sunday afternoon at the Bert Hunt Arena.

Rowan Calvert had a hat trick on Saturday, while Haydn Hudyma picked up three assists to lead the offence for Moose Jaw in the loss.

Liam Fitzpatrick went off on Sunday with three goals and eight points in the win. Calvert chipped in with a goal and four points, while Dylan Duzan and Ashton Glova had two goals each.

The two-game split puts the Warriors’ record at 1-2-0 on the year. They return to the ice on Friday in Yorkton.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Atom AA Warriors skated to a pair of lopsided wins over the Weyburn Wings in the South East Minor Hockey League on Saturday and Sunday.

Zachren Rhinas led the Warriors with two goals and four points on Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Wings at the Bert Hunt Arena. Gage Nagel also had a goal and four points in the victory.

The Warriors kept scoring on Sunday as they skated past the Wings, 11-2, at the Red Knight Arena.

Moose Jaw returns to the ice next Saturday to host the Swift Current Broncos at the Bert Hunt Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam AA Warriors finished the Graham Tuer Bantam AA Challenge this past weekend with an 0-4 record.

After going 0-2 on Thursday, the Warriors closed out pool play with a 10-0 loss to the Saskatoon Outlaws on Friday.

The Warriors were shutout in their first three games, but they were able to find the score sheet to finish the tournament, going out with a 7-3 loss to the Central Plains Capitals.

Connor Ruckaber score twice in the loss, while Mikkel Hrechka had the other marker for the Warriors.

The Warriors will return to league play this Saturday when they host the Prairie Storm Lightning at the Bert Hunt Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Midget AA Warriors dropped their only game of the weekend, falling 7-5 to the Melville Millionaires on Sunday in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League.

Josh Fitzpatrick had four goals and five points in the loss for Moose Jaw, while Cooper Cole added a goal and three points.

The Warriors fell behind 3-1 in the first period after the Millionaires scored three straight goals in the frame. Moose Jaw pulled within one thanks to a two-goal second period, but that’s as close as they were able to get.

Goalie Jacob Winowich made 18 saves in the loss.

The Warriors are now 0-3-0 on the year. They’ll look for their first win on Thursday night when they host the Notre Dame Argos at the Bert Hunt Arena. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Mavericks remained undefeated on the year after picking up one win and one tie this past weekend in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League.

The Mavericks skated to a 9-1 win over the Balcarres Barracudas at the Bert Hunt Arena on Saturday. They then went to Swift Current and skated to a 4-4 tie against the Colts on Sunday.

Kaitlyn Gilroy paced the attack for the Mavericks in Saturday’s win with a hat trick and four points. Nikita Halyk added two goals and four points as well in the win, while Keara Merriman had two goals and three points.

Sidney Ellingson also chipped in with three assists as Moose Jaw threw 59 shots on the Barracudas’ net.

Swift Current scored four first period goals to jump out in front of the Mavericks on Sunday.

Moose Jaw out-shot the Colts, 49-11, in the game and made it a one-goal game heading into the third with a trio of goals in the second period.

Gilroy scored a shorthanded goal with 6:26 left in the game to salvage the tie for the Mavericks.

Gilroy and Makayla Anderson had two goals each in the draw.

Moose Jaw has a 4-0-1 record to start the season. They’re off until next Saturday when they will host the Parkland Crushers.

* * *

After beating the Regina Bisons, 14-2, in their season opener last week, the Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors couldn’t get the same result when they met again on Saturday.

The Bisons skated to a 5-3 win in the rematch at the Kinsmen Arena this weekend in Hockey Regina action.

Nolan Kearns had two goals in the loss for Moose Jaw, while Aiden MacDonald also found the back of the net in the defeat.

The Warriors return to the ice this Saturday when they travel to Regina to square off with the Blues at the Cooperators Centre.