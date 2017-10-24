15 months after Scott Clark walked away from Moose Jaw and 13 months after a scathing report that put a lot of blame on the CEO, the Downtown Facility and Field House board is searching for a General Manager.

The public posting lists the job at a starting wage of $80,000 and says the successful candidate will be responsible for overall management, promotion, and operation of the facility.

It was last summer when Clark suddenly announced he was taking a new job in Alberta and two months later a Meyers Norris Penny Report said too much trust was put in Clark to run the facility without the proper oversight from the board. The report also said that financial management does not appear to be a strength of the CEO.

Following the report, the board was also relieved of duties and replace by the current interim board made up of city councillors.

