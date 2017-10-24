Monday was a busy night on local volleyball courts with five sets of games happening around the Moose Jaw High School Junior Volleyball League.

* * *

The Vanier Spirits hosted the Central Gold and Red Cyclones, as well as the Peacock 9s for a junior girls four-team round robin on Monday night.

The Spirits rolled over the competition over the course of the night, posting a 5-1 record in their three games.

Vanier starting with a two-set split (25-14, 25-27) against the Central Gold Cyclones.

They would then cruise over the Peacock 9s in two straight sets (25-17, 25-16) and then beat the Central Red Cyclones in two sets (25-11, 26-24).

The Peacock 9s won both sets against Central Gold (25-12, 27-25) and then split against Central Red (12-25, 25-14).

In the all-Central match-up, the Red Cyclones came away with the win, cruising in two sets (25-9, 25-15).

* * *

Out in Mortlach, the Riverview/Mortlach Royals welcomed in the Central Butte Bulldogs and the Caronport Cougars in junior girls action.

Central Butte won a hard fought three-set battle (25-12, 19-25, 15-4) against the Royals to open the night and then downed the Cougars in two straight sets (25-15, 25-11).

In the final game of the night, the Royals won in three sets (22-25, 25-15, 15-13) over the Cougars.

* * *

The Avonlea Eagles played host to the Peacock 10s and Rouleau Rebels in junior girls action.

Using their home court to their advantage, the Eagles picked up a pair of two-set wins over the Peacock 10s (25-22, 26-24) and Rouleau (25-14, 25-14).

The Peacock 10s knocked off the Rebels in two sets (25-13, 25-21) in the other game.

* * *

In junior boys action at Peacock, the Toilers squared off with the Central Butte Bulldogs and Riverview Royals for a three-team round robin.

It was a fairly even match-up throughout the night.

Central Butte opened with a two-set win (27-25, 25-21) over the host Toilers, but then dropped a three-set game (28-30, 25-23, 15-4) to the Royals.

In the final match-up of the night, Peacock beat Riverview in two sets (25-22, 25-19).

* * *

There was no scores reported from Craik where the Central Cyclones and Vanier Vikings took on the Cougars in junior boys action.