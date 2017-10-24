In partnership with Worksafe Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Canadian National Intitute for the Blind (CNIB), came to Riverview Collegiate for a presentation on workplace safety with an emphasis eye injury prevention.

Ashley Nemeth and Becki Zerr both have visual impairments, and came for CNIB to give the presentation.

"So, with these eye safety presentations, we want to eliminate the need for people to need our services becasue of eye injuries, because they are a hundred percent preventable with simple things like protective eye wear," said Nemeth. "So we really just want to bring those numbers down so people arent needing our services."

Every 12 minutes, someone in Canada develops blindness or loses their sight, and CNIB wants to reduce this as much as they possibly can.

To help promote eye injury prevention, CNIB and Workplace Saskatchewan gave each student at the presntation a pair of safety sunglasses and safety glasses.

"[It's important] to wear your safety glasses and take persional responsibility. So making sure that youre wearing safety glases and the appropriate ones," said Nemeth. "You know, whether its science class or it's shop class, making sure you're tking that initiative to put them on."

CNIB's goal is to reduce prentable eye injuries by over fifty percent.

Visit CNIB's website and Workplace Saskatchewan's for more information on eye injury prevention and safety.