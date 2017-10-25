There was strong performances across the board for local senior boys volleyball teams over the weekend as Moose Jaw hosted 16 teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba for the annual Senior Boys Volleyball Tournament.

The Vanier Vikings had the top finish among the locals as they were able to walk away with the Tier 2 championship after beating Avonlea in the final on Saturday.

Vanier finished third in their pool on Friday, but they bounced back with a strong day on Saturday, beating both Peacock (25-12, 25-17) and Central (25-22, 28-26) in two straight sets to advance into the Tier 2 final.

The Swift Current Colts picked up the Tier 1 title, knocking off Winnipeg’s Garden City Collegiate in the final on Saturday night.

Cornerstone and Rouleau both made it into Tier 1 division after finishing second in their respective pools on Friday before falling short against some tough competition on Saturday.

The senior volleyball league returns to the court on Tuesday with four games. The Cornerstone Falcons host the Central Cyclones, while the Vanier Vikings and Spirits are at Peacock to take on the Toilers. The girls games hit the court at 6:20 p.m. and the boys are in action at 8 p.m.