Both games in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Boys Volleyball League went the distance on Tuesday night.

The Central Cyclones pulled out a five-set win over the Falcons at Cornerstone, while the Peacock Toilers won in five at home over the Vanier Vikings.

At Cornerstone, the Cyclones dropped the opening set 25-21, but bounced back to win the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-19. Cornerstone forced the deciding set with a 25-16 win in the fourth set. The Cyclones righted the ship and pulled out a 15-6 win to take the match.

Peacock and Vanier went back-and-forth in their five-set battle. The Toilers took the opening set, 25-22, but then saw Vanier respond with a 25-15 win in the second set.

The Toilers struck back with a 25-18 win in the third set, but Vanier came right back with a 25-19 win in the fourth. Peacock was able to come away with a 15-12 victory to finish off the night.

In the pair of girls games, Central knocked off Cornerstone in four sets (24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17), while Peacock scored a four-set win (25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20) over Vanier.

The senior volleyball league will be back on the court for four more games coming up on Thursday as Vanier hosts Central and Cornerstone heads on the road to Caronport and Avonlea.

Those games will close out the regular season as the playoff get underway next week with quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday and semifinals set for next Thursday. The championship games will be hosted at Sask Polytech on Nov. 7.

16 teams hit the court here in Moose Jaw this past weekend for the Moose Jaw Senior Boys Volleyball Tournament.