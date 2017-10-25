Moose Jaw City Council is about to form a new investment committee to look at ways of maximizing our investments but Councillor Brian Swanson is ringing the alarm bells.

He first pointed out that the decision was made in-camera and behind closed doors. His second concern is that the stock market is too unpredictable and he'd like us to stick with bonds.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie disagreed with Swanson, saying the move will benefit the taxpayers.

"An investment committee adds an additional layer of oversight and due diligence by City Council in prudently managing the city's reserves to ensure the maximum is achieved for tax payers."



It's been 14 years since City Hall made any adjustments to investment policies. Swanson asked for the decision to be re-voted on and the motion was approved again by a vote of 6-1.