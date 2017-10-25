The new session of the Saskatchewan Legislature opened today with the government outlining it's agenda in what will be Premier Brad Walls final Throne Speech.

"Saskatchewan has enjoyed a decade of growth and our government is working to ensure our province keeps growing stronger," Premier Brad Wall said. "Today's Throne Speech outlines our plan to strengthen our economy, continue to improve important services like health care and education, protect our communities, and carefully manage the provinces finances."

Among the highlights from the document:

Continue to reduce health care administration costs by consolidating to a single health authority rather than the current twelve.

Introduce legislation that will protect the right to school choice by invoking the notwithstanding clause from the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Introduce legislation that will facilitate the federal governments legislation on the use of non-medical marijuana.

Work with municipalities to introduce ride sharing services like Uber

Pull back provisions of Bill C40 that allow for the sale of a partial equity position in Crown Corperations.

Return to the corporate tax rate to 12% - the same as other western provinces - and raise the small business income threshold to $600,000.

Further actions to reduce green house gas emissions.

Create a new provincial park in the Porcupine Hills.

Introduce legislation allowing seniors with household incomes under $70,000 the option to defer the education portion of their property taxes

The speech also pointed out that the province continues to oppose the federal carbon tax, and remains concerned about the timeline of marijuana legalization.

