There was a bit of rain but for the Moose Jaw area, there doesn't appear to be any major snow as the storm starts to move out.

The system did bring some high winds to the area Wednesday with gusts hitting the 70 km per hour range here in the city and some rural areas of the south country reporting over 80km per hour wind gusts.

While we didn't get any significant snow, there are some flurries right now. Further north, some places did get some wet snow and rain including Saskatoon and areas to the northeast of Regina.



If you're heading north of Moose Jaw, it's a good idea to check the Road Report before you hit the highways.