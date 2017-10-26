The Moose Jaw Generals surrendered a goal just 11 seconds into the game and couldn’t recover on Wednesday night in the Queen City.

Moose Jaw dropped a 6-1 game to the Regina Pat Canadians at the Cooperators Centre in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

Connor Giebel had the lone goal for the Generals, which came on the power play late in the second period and cut Regina’s lead to 4-1 late.

Matthew Culling scored the opening goal for the Pat Canadians and finished with two goals in the win, while Carter Belitski also potted a pair of goals for Regina.

Chase Nameth finished with a goal and two points, while Taylor Halbgewachs scored the other marker for Regina in the win.

In his first game back from the WHL Cup, Generals goalie Ethan Hein made 25 saves in the loss, while Moose Jaw managed just 11 shots on the Regina net.

The Generals return to the ice for a pair of home games this weekend. They host the Prince Albert Mintos on Saturday afternoon at the Barkman Arena and then welcome in the Saskatoon Blazers to Mosaic Place on Sunday afternoon. Puck drops on both games at 1:30 p.m.