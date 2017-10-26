As Brad Wall prepares to leave provincial politics, the NDP believes any decision or announcement that come from his officer are a little too late. The official opposition is reacting to the Speech From the Throne that was presented on Wednesday to kick off the Fall Sitting of the Legislature.

The Speech confirmed the government has changed its position on selling Crowns and reversed the decrease to the corporate income tax rate.

Interim leader Nicole Sarauer maintains the Premier should do more flip flopping if he really wants to help. "He should be looking at repealing the expansions to the PST and that's had some very serious implications to many businesses."

Sarauer says the Throne Speech won't do anything to change the issues the NDP wants to focus on like cuts to education and health.