The Moose Jaw High School Junior Girls Volleyball League wrapped up its regular season on Wednesday night with ten teams hitting the court around the city.

* * *

Over at Vanier, the Spirits hosted a four-team round robin with Central Golf, Avonlea and Caronport all taking to the court.

Vanier rolled to a 6-0 record in their three matches. They started by beating Caronport (25-15, 25-10); then topped Avonlea (25-23, 25-20); and closed out their games by rolling over Central Gold (25-12, 25-11).

Avonlea swept Central Gold in two sets (25-19, 25-16) and then split against Caronport, winning the first set 25-9 before the Cougars took the second set, 25-21.

Central Gold and Caronport split their match-up as well with the Cougars taking the first set, 25-22, and the Cyclones winning 25-23 in the second set.

* * *

The Central Red Cyclones played host to the Riverview/Mortlach Royals and the Peacock 10s for a three-team round robin on Wednesday.

The Toilers put together a 4-0 night, beating Riverview in two sets (25-10, 25-10) and topping Central Red in two sets (25-20, 25-18).

The Cyclones scored a two-set win (25-10, 25-14) against Riverview.

* * *

The junior volleyball playoffs will open on Monday with the boys hitting the court for the junior boys tournament at Vanier and the junior varsity boys tournament going at Riverview.

The semifinal game for both goes at 6:20 p.m. followed by the championship game at 7:15 p.m.

The junior girls playoffs will be held next Thursday.