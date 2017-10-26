Penny Barker, Joel Jordison and Stan Barnsley all remain undefeated through three weeks of action in the Original 16 Cash League.

All three teams scored wins over previously undefeated teams as Week 3 action took over the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre on Wednesday night with a full slate of eight games hitting the ice.

The Barker rink (3-0) registered a 7-5 win over the Murray Stroeder rink (2-1), scoring two in the eighth end to break up a 5-5 tie.

Jordison (3-0) also picked up a tight 7-5 win over the Lorraine Arguin rink (2-1) to stay unbeaten. Arguin had scored two in the seventh to pull within one, but Jordison scored one in the eighth to seal the win.

Barnsley (3-0) remained undefeated with a big 8-2 win over Ryan Wenarchuk (2-1). Barnsley stole two in the second end to go in front 3-0 and then finished off the win with a steal of two in the sixth and seventh ends.

In other action on Wednesday, Joe Gunnis (2-1) rolled to a 7-1 win over Ralph Courtnage (0-3); Wade Gary (1-2) found the win column with a dominating 12-1 win over Bob Desjarlais (0-3); Warren Marcotte (2-1) held on for a 9-8 win over Barb Wallace (0-3); Donna Ackerman (2-1) cruised to a 10-1 win over Shaunna Fritzler (0-3); and Ben Gamble (1-2) scored a 7-3 win over Patrick Ackerman (1-2).

The league hits the pebbled ice at Mosaic Place every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.