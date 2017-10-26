All eyes were on Duron Carter last week and he definitely walked the walk as the Saskatchewan Roughriders secured a huge win in Calgary.
DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith sit down to discuss Carter's performance at defensive back; the Riders' defensive performance overall in the win; what snapping the losing streak to Calgary will do for the team; and Darian Durant's return to Saskatchewan this week.
There's all that and a whole lot more on this week's edition of the Rider Report Podcast.
Week 19 CFL Picks:
Matt Sheridan:
Hamilton over Ottawa
Saskatchewan over Montreal
Winnipeg over BC
Edmonton over Calgary
Overall record: 39-26
Marc Smith:
Ottawa over Hamilton
Saskatchewan over Montreal
Winnipeg over BC
Calgary over Edmonton
Overall record: 43-22