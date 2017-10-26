Last month SGI and Police Agencies across Saskatchewan placed a spotlight on school zones, specifically drivers who were speeding through the areas.

"Police also reported 549 tickets for distracted driving, including 417 for using a cell phone while driving," explained Spokesperson for SGI, Tyler McMurchy. "392 tickets were issued for inappropriate or not using a seat belt or using a child safety seat when appropriate. There were also 4,445 speeding tickets issued during the month of September."

However, officers also tally other offenses around the province and McMurchy said drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel is still a problem.

"Every month no matter what the focus is of the traffic safety spotlight, we always get reports back from police on a number of other offenses. There were 277 impaired driving related offenses, including 268 criminal code charges."

Even though the spotlight is over for the month of September, officials and SGI hope drivers will remain diligent while traveling in areas containing parks and schools.

"We are encouraging motorists to continue to pay attention in school zones, school is still in session and school zones tend to be busy places filled with children who may not always be aware of the dangers that motorists pose to them, especially when those roads start to get icy."

McMurchy added that October's traffic safety spotlight is on distracted driving.