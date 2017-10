We are once again seeing a rise in gas prices around the Friendly City.

According to GasBuddy.com, while most stations remain at around $.96 cents a litre in Moose Jaw, there are reports gas costing over a dollar.

A couple stations are coming in at $.99.9, with one already at $1.05.9 cents a litre.

The uptick in prices is being seen all over the province, with a station in Regina being reported at $1.08.9 cents a litre.