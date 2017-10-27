Charges have now been laid in that standoff nearly a month ago on the north side of Moose Jaw.

It was around 5am September 29th that police reported to a suicidal man on Highland Road, just behind the Dr Wigmore Hospital. As police tried to locate him, they heard a gunshot and quickly set up a perimeter. Police worked with the man for three hours before he eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital to be assessed for both his physical and mental well.

While no name has been released, charges have been laid including several weapons offences that includes discharging a firearm.