The roadmap for the future of the province was laid out on Wednesday as the Throne Speech was presented from the Legislature. With Premier Brad Wall retiring, Moose Jaw-North MLA Warren Michelson is confident they will stay on course, even with someone else heading the party.

But while the Speech from the Throne is supposed to be a game plan for dealing with provincial issues, Michelson says it also has to deal with topics that the Federal Government is sending our way.

"The legalization of marijuana, we'll have to work around that by the July 1st deadline and as far as the carbon tax, they've given us some ultimatums on that." said Michelson. "We are not in favour of a carbon tax and that will hurt our economy.

Our neighbours to the east have fired back at Ottawa with their plan for dealing with the carbon tax. Media outlets from Manitoba are reporting that the provincial government will implement a carbon tax of $25 per tonne and that's it. The federal government has said that they want a $50 per tonne tax by 2022 or they will impose the tax themselves.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has flat out rejected Ottawas demands.