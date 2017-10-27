After travelling over 3,000 kilometres, the Moose Jaw Warriors will play their seventh game in 12 nights in Medicine Hat to close out their two-week road trip.

The East Division leading Warriors will square off the Central Division leading Tigers at the Calanta Centre on Friday night.

The Warriors are 3-3-0-0 on the trek and will be looking to finish things off on a high note in a showdown against the Tigers.

“Obviously a long trip is pretty tiring and (Thursday)’s bus trip was a long one, so everyone is kind of gearing down and getting ready for Friday, but the energy is still here and we’re ready to play Friday night,” said forward Branden Klatt.

Moose Jaw had their three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night when they dropped an 8-4 game to the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, Washington.

Klatt said the team used their day-off on Thursday to clear their minds and get focused on bouncing back when they hit the ice in Medicine Hat.

“A day of travel to get rid of everything that happened (against the Americans), clear it out, move on and look forward to the next game,” he said.

Heading into the final game of the road trip, focus will be a big key for the Warriors as they don’t want to look past the Tigers to the end of the trip.

“We’ve played lots of games and it’s hard to mentally prepare for so many, but with the group of guys that we have, we’re going to come out flying and learn from what we went through during the trip and have a good game,” said Klatt.

The Warriors will be looking for a strong start against the Tigers.

“Our starts is a part of our game that we need to be better at,” said Klatt. “Obviously we need to start the game off on the right foot and that first period is a big deal, especially with it being the last game of the road trip, we’re going to have to come out flying to give ourselves energy for that last game.”

The Tigers enter Friday night’s contest on a two-game winning streak and with an 8-4-0-0 record on the year, which has them first in the Central Division.

They’re being led by defenceman David Quenneville, who has five goals and 19 points so far this season.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Canalta Centre. The Pre-Game Show is on the air at 7:10 p.m. on Country 100.