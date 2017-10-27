Saskatchewan RCMP are asking people to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a violent incident early Friday morning.

Around 4 am, a Rosthern RCMP detachment officer spotted a black Cadillac CTS with no license plate on the side of the road on Highway 11 near Osler.

An RCMP media release reports that the officer then pulled behind the vehicle and turned on his emergency lights, at which point a man in the Cadillac had exited the vehicle and shots were fired at the RCMP officer.

The officer reportedly returned fire and pursued the vehicle as it sped off towards Saskatoon. As of 8:30 this Friday morning, the RCMP has reported neither the vehicle nor the suspect have been spotted.

RCMP are now on the lookout for the black Cadillac CTS and a black male with a thin build who had exited the car when shots were fired.

Police are urging the public to not approach any vehicle or person that fits the previous descriptions, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call their local police or, in the case of an emergency, 911.

As of now, both southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Osler are now closed off to traffic, as RCMP are investigating in the area.