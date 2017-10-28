Tanner Jeannot’s big night helped power the Moose Jaw Warriors to a lopsided win to close out their seven-game road trio.

The Warriors scored nine goals on 23 shots in a 9-1 thrashing of the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night at the Canalta Centre.

Jeannot had four goals, including his second career WHL hat trick, and five points to lead the big night offensively for the Warriors. Captain Brett Howden scored twice, while Justin Almeida finished with a goal and four points in the win.

After losing on Wednesday against Tri-City to snap their three-game winning streak, Thursday’s travel day helped rejuvenate the Warriors as they came out hard in the opening period and applied plenty of pressure on the Tigers. Moose Jaw came up the ice quickly and attacked the Tigers with their fore-check, winning battles along the boards and pushing the puck to the net for scoring chances.

Moose Jaw picked up the game’s first goal at 6:58 when import defenceman Oleg Sosunov jumped in to the rush and grabbed a loose puck on top of the left circle and let a quick wrist shot go for his sixth of the season.

The Warriors went up 2-0 at 14:18 when Jeannot, Brayden Burke and Almeida worked the puck around the Tigers boards and then pushed it to the crease where Almeida scored his ninth of the year.

On the next shift, the Tigers found some life when Mark Rassell finished a rush up the ice with his 12th of the year to make it 2-1 just 13 second later.

However, the Warriors kept pushing to end the first period and second efforts in the offensive zone led to goals from Jayden Halbgewachs at 17:19 and Brett Howden at 18:48 to make it 4-1 after 20 minutes.

The second period was played at a slower pace than the first, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from utilizing three power plays to outshoot the Warriors 12-3 in the period. Despite being outshot, the Warriors added two more goals to increase their lead.

With Moose Jaw on the penalty kill and a delayed penalty coming to Medicine Hat, Jeannot grabbed the puck inside his blue-line and rushed the ice. Tigers 20-year-old goalie Michael Bullion thought that the penalty was coming to Moose Jaw and rushed the Tigers bench, which allowed Jeannot to score a shorthanded goal into an empty net.

With just over two minutes remaining in the period, the Jeannot, Burke, Almeida line burst across the Tigers line and Almeida’s pass from the right circle went all the way to Burke on the left wall, where he quickly flung the puck towards the net and Jeannot deflected in his second of the game and seventh of the season to make it 6-1.

Medicine Hat wasn’t able to convert on an early power play to start the third period and when the Warriors got back to even strength they kept coming at the Tigers net.

Howden scored his second of the game at 8:46 to make it 7-1 when he took a pass on the right crease from Halbgewachs.

At 11:18, the Warriors picked up their first power play of the game and that’s where Jeannot scored his hat trick goal. He grabbed his fourth goal of the game, and ninth of the season, just over two minutes later.

Halbgewachs had a goal and three points, Burke picked up three assists, and Brody Willms made 34 saves in the win.

Moose Jaw finishes their road trip with a 4-3-0 record and they sit at 11-4-0 overall on the season.

The Warriors won’t return to action until Thursday when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders at Mosaic Place. Then next Saturday, they’ll head up to northern Saskatchewan for a rematch with the Raiders.