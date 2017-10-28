Is there a glimmer of hope for supporters of the former STC bus service?

The leader of the Federal NDP is dangling a pretty big hook after a visit to the province this week.

Jagmeet Singh has suggested that Ottawa should step in and revive the provincial bus service, saying he's currently working on a proposal for a natural public transit strategy.

Of course, STC was eliminated as part of the provincial budget with buses being parked this past summer.

Many have protested the move saying it's closure leaves hundreds of rural residents without a way to get to the city.