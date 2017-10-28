The win meant a lot to football fans around the province Friday night, but it meant just a little bit more to Moose Jaw's Shelley Bader.

She was in attendance as a recipient of the Cameco Touchdowns For Dreams program, which is a partnership between Cameco, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Successful applicants are able to pick one thing off their bucket list and the program with it's partners will make it happen, as all applicants are fighting a battle against cancer.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and then it metastasized to my bones in 2014. So I'm fighting the cancer in bones right now (and) I'm in the middle of chemo," explained Bader.

She is with other Saskatchewan residents who are all apart of the program and Bader said during her time with everyone it's created new friendships and supports, but it's difficult when someone in the group has lost their battle.

"Two of them have already passed away, that had their wishes granted, that part is really hard and hard on the other recipients to see that....but we've gotten really close to each other."

Bader, as well as the rest of the group were honoured at Friday's night football game at Mosaic Stadium, as they sold pink blankets to collect funds for people who will be in the program next year.

She will have her wish granted over the winter months, as Bader and her family have received her wish which is a family trip to Cuba.