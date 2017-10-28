It was just a few weeks ago that a fundraiser was held on the East side of town to collect funds for a young boy suffering from developmental issues.

Deacon Mealing had been having seizures and needed to travel south for various treatments, which is something a small group of people wanted to help with.

"The overall reaction of the family was overwhelming. Shelly, myself and the Moose Jaw Firefighters were able to present a cheque to the Mealing family for $42,000. They were totally blown away and it was an amazing response from the community and we would just like to thank all the volunteers," explained Organizer Brent Evans.

"It's always an amazing feeling when you can get so many organizations to come together and help out. The city of Moose Jaw, as I've said previously, is probably the best city on the planet to live in. The whole community always comes together, whether it's for fundraisers or whatever, they always take care of their own and it's amazing."

Evans added that putting together an afternoon of festivities to help out Mealing, took a lot of helpful hands.

"I would just like to thank Brad Johner and the Johner boys for coming down from Saskatoon to perform for free and all the other volunteers, the Moose Jaw Fire Department, Ryan Hopkinson was a huge part of it and my daughter Marissa Hann."

He noted that at the time of the cheque presentation it was a joyful and a humbling experience for everyone.