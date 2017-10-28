Another year of poppy sales began earlier this week with the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Vaughn Solomon Schofield, receiving the first one.

The rest of the public were able to pick up their own poppy starting on Friday from various locations, after Legion Branches across Canada dropped off poppies and donation boxes.

"We put them out, people can take them and they can give a donation. All the donations go towards veterans within the Moose Jaw area," explained Chairman of the Poppy Committee for the Legion in Moose Jaw, Robert Travale. "For example if a veteran uses any facility or is in a seniors home, then we donate."

The reason Canadians wear poppies every November and throughout the year is to remember what soldiers past and present have sacrificed for our freedom.

"The reason you wear poppies has been out since the end of the first World War approximately and it's to remember all of the veterans who have fallen during the war, as well as veterans who have served in the Canadian Military."

The local Legion is also selling poppy car stickers, lapels and wreaths to the public.