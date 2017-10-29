Fall is mating season for many animals, this means they are likely to be more active. No matter the time of day or season, it is important to always watch for wildlife. However, mating season is always a higher risk time, it is recommended to watch your speed and stay alert.

"Constantly scan the road from shoulder to shoulder, if you see an animal at the side of the road, slow down and pass by slowly, for night driving look for those glowing eyes of animals and use your high beams when possible," says Tyler McMurchy, Media Relations Manager with SGI.

If you encounter an animal remain calm, brake firmly and stay in control of the vehicle. It is recommended not to swerve as you could end up in oncoming traffic. keep in mind when one animal crosses another one could be following.

"Try and aim your vehicle at the spot where the animal came from, not where it's going and try for a glancing blow rather than a head-on encounter, let up on your brake just before you collide, this causes the front of your vehicle to rise slightly and reduces the chance of the animal going through your windshield," says McMurchy.

If you do hit an animal it can be traumatic, so if possible it is advised to pull over to the side of the road and regain your composure before driving again. Report damage to your vehicle to SGI and report an animal injury to your local Conservation or Police Service.