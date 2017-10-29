For this month Optometrists are trying to spread awareness about vision care, especially for children.

October is recognized as Children's Vision Month in Saskatchewan.

Dr. Rhea Anderson, from the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists, explains.

"We're hoping to raise awareness of the importance of children having their first eye exam. An eye exam is crucial to ensure that children are seeing as well as they possibly can. The first few years of a child's education is crucial with respect to how their going to progress going forward, and to ensure they are able to see clearly with both eyes together. And of course, healthy eyes are the utmost importance to ensure they have great success in life."

Dr. Anderson said if your child is struggling academically, it could be because of their eye sight.

"A lot of children assume that the way that they are seeing is normal. They assume that other children also see two rows of letters went their trying to read, or they may thing that it's okay that one eye sees well and the other doesn't. Often they won't raise that concern with parents. Certainly parents will notice some changes. About 60% of children that are struggling with read do have a vision disorder."

She said that kids ages 6 to 19 should be going for annual eye exams, and the first check up should be as early as 6 months.