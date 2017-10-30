As the dust settles from the Throne Speech last week, local unions such as CUPE are excited to see the repeal of Bill 40, but still aren't sure what's in store for the future.

Local CUPE President Stacey Landin said the quick decision made by the province to move forward with selling off almost of half of Crown Corporations and then then changing their mind with the Throne Speech was unsettling.

"It's a frustrating matter for us and we will also have a new Premier in a few months and we don't know what that new Premier will decide to do." said Landin. "This has been a lot of back and forth on a pretty important subject and I don't know that we're done yet."

Landin added that it was odd to find out about the bill on social media, but she is pleased to see the government pulled back on the decision.