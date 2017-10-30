An underground valve has broken and that's going to have a major impact on traffic from South Hill for the next day or so.

The City of Moose Jaw says the repairs are going to impact all traffic across the 9th Avenue Bridge and traffic on the 800 block of High Street West. In a press release, we're being advised that "northbound traffic on the 9th Avenue Bridge will be routed west on High Street to Thatcher Drive while southbound traffic on 9th will need to detour west and use Thatcher Drive in order to access the 9th Avenue bridge to South Hill.

Repairs are expected to be complete by end of Tuesday.