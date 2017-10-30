The Yorkton Raiders made quick work of their competition throughout the Moose Jaw High School Football League season and Saturday’s championship game was no different.

The Raiders jumped out to a 47-2 lead at halftime and kept the peddle down right until the final whistle in their 59-2 win over the Swift Current Colts in the title game at the Kinsmen Century Field in Yorkton.

“I’ve never experienced this. It’s my first championship win in football and it feels really good,” Yorkton quarterback Jordin Rusnack told Yorkton This Week after the win.

Rusnack was named the league’s most valuable player on Saturday as well.

Receiver Matthew Mandziuk scored a touchdown in the opening two minutes of the game and the Raiders were rolling from there.

Yorkton advances into the SHSAA 3A 12-man provincial semifinal and will meet the winner of the Regina 3A league, which has Regina Johnson facing Balgonie Greenall on Monday at Mosaic Stadium.

The provincial final goes on Nov. 11 in either North Battleford or Saskatoon.