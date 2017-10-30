A broken underground valve is going to have a slight impact on those who travel 9th Avenue Bridge.

The northbound east lane between High and Fairford St. where there is water leaking is the only lane blocked for the repairs.

Repairs are expected to be completed by end of Tuesday.

Initial predictions of restrictions involved closing off the intersection, causing a large detour around the area, but Moose Jaw crews have accessed the valve and are assessing the severity of the break in order to minimize the impact on residents.