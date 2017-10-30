The Better Together Food Drive collects thousands of pounds of food every year, that's why they're are still looking for more volunteers.

They already have over 325 volunteers, which is great, but there is a lot of work to do.

"Well I'd love to get another 30 to 40 volunteers, to have a few more sign up today and tomorrow would really make tomorrow night run a lot smoother," said Karen MacNaughton with the Hillcrest Church. "It's hard to sort the food when you can't get it in so the more people that we have collecting door to door, he better the evening would go for everyone."

If you sign up, you'll be paired with a driver and a couple runners and a map.

Your job is to head door to door in your designated area and return the food to the sorting location.

Within five hours, the Hillcrest Church, the Food Bank, and hundred of volunteers manage to collect, sort, and package all the donations.

You can volunteer by calling 306-692-5699 or sign up and learn more about the Better Together Food Drive here.