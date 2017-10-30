It may have a new name, but you can expect the same or better quality performance from one of Saskatchewan's most well known performing groups.

Saskatchewan Express is now simply known as Sask Express, according to the new Artistic Director and CEO, Danny Balkwill.

A former member of Sask Express, Balkwill is excited about the changes going forward.

"We wanted to signify a few things. First of all, (changing the name to) Sask Express allows us to present our visual identity in new, different, and exciting ways. So there was that element. Also, there was just the idea of moving forward, having a bright future, and streamlining the name a little bit without losing our identity."

Some other changes will include the move back to a live band playing with the performers, as well as a scripted show written by Balkwill.

He talked more about the idea of re-branding Sask Express.

"We're calling it a 'refresh' because we believe greatly in our history, and the integrity of our history. But we also wanted to make some bold, new changes. One of my main objective for this whole organization and for the brand, is that I want to keep our audiences intrigued and guessing as to what type of show Sask Express is going to give them this time."

You can see the all-new Sask Express all around the province this season. Check out their webpage here for a full schedule of performances and announcements.