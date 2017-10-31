** This Story Was Originally Published October 31st, 2012 **



Unexplained noises and spooky sightings are often the subject of scary movies and TV shows. But what happens when we experience them in real life? Just ask investigators with The Sask Ghost-Hunters Society. Three years ago the group partnered with the Western Development Museum to conduct paranormal investigations inside five of its Saskatchewan facilities.

"At the time we initially said no," explains Josh Hourie, Acting Corporate Development Manager of the Western Development Museum. "It wasn't something the museum had traditionally done and it wasn't something that we were interested in. However, our director of marketing thought that this was something neat, out of the box and something that we should pursue."

After holding an initial meeting with the Saskatchewan Ghost-Hunters Society, WDM officials agreed to participate in 17 investigations and, three years later, there's even a book.

"You Are Not Alone - Investigating Paranormal Activity at the Western Development Museum" documents claims and the findings of paranormal investigations conducted at museums in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, North Battleford and Yorkton. Over the years, WDM staff have claimed to have seen apparitions and heard footsteps and disembodied voices. While investigators were able to uncover the origin many of the claims, there were circumstances that couldn't be explained.

"In Moose Jaw there have been a few personal experiences where investigators have been physically touched and we've also picked up some interesting audio and a few interesting photographs that are featured in the book," Hourie said. "We wanted to have a book that would share experiences of WDM staff throughout the years as there are a few staff members who, throughout their time at the museum, have had some sort of paranormal experience. That's documented in the book and the book also highlights the processes of doing the paranormal investigations."