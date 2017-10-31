It's a project that has been on the books for the better part of a decade, even longer by some account, but now the multi-million dollar project is finally getting underway.

Work on the Water Supply Transmission Line project that will connect Buffalo Pound to Moose Jaw, started Monday on the north end of the city. The project will involve replacing a 20 kilometre stretch of the existing pipe with a wider one, guaranteeing a clean supply of water for decades to come and even volume to allow for any potential growth in our population.

There will be a small traffic disruption along Mulberry Lane by Thatcher as the work gets underway with the line then crossing the Lynbrook Golf Course towards the High Service Reservoir. The line continues through farmland northeast of the city all the way to the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant. The goal is to have the entire project done by this time next year.

There will be signs posted and both drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in and around the area.