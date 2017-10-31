The Moose Jaw Warriors finished their seven-game road trip on a hot streak, winning four of their last five games, and Captain Brett Howden was leading the way.

Howden was named WHL Player of the Week on Monday after posting five goals and seven points in the Warriors’ three games last week.

“It’s a nice honour, but it was great to end the trip the way that we did in Medicine Hat, just end it off with a real strong game and the way we finished off the last five games, we played well, except for in Tri-City,” said Howden.

In Tuesday’s win over the U.S. Division-leading Portland Winterhawks, Howden picked up two goals and three points. He then scored once in the Warriors’ 8-5 loss to the Americans, but Howden and the team rebounded on Friday in Medicine Hat as he had two goals and three points again in a 9-1 win over the Tigers.

Through 13 games this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect is tied for the team lead with nine goals and he’s third on the team with 19 points. Howden has also won a team-high 175 face-offs, which is more than double the next closest player on the team and sixth in the WHL.

“I’m starting to shoot the puck more,” said Howden. “The more you shoot the puck, the more chances you have to put it in, so in the first couple of games, I was trying to make the better play, make a pass instead of shooting.”

Howden has been a key piece of the Warriors’ offensive attack, but he said he’s also only one piece.

“We’ve such a deep group and it’s nice to get all the secondary scoring that we’re getting,” Howden said.

The Warriors currently have seven players averaging at least a point per game, while three players are tied for the team lead with nine goals and two more are just one back with eight.

Coming out of the road trip, the Warriors happy with where their game is at as they lead the East Division with an 11-4-0-0 record this season.

“Once we relaxed and played our game (on the road trip), that’s when the flood gates started to open,” said Howden. “It’s nice to be settled in at home and have everything set up back here and get back on home ice.”

The Warriors will host the Prince Albert Raiders on Thursday night in their return to the Mosaic Place ice.