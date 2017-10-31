The Vanier Vikings put together an incredible season in the Moose Jaw High School Junior Boys Volleyball League and they capped it off with a championship on Monday night.

The Vikings knocked off the Central Cyclones in two straight sets (25-19, 25-15) to walk away with the junior boys title on their home court.

“This is a culmination of practices last year, the success that we had last year, paying off for us in the end,” said Vanier head coach Kelvin Turberfield. “We really got set off when Ryann Cabral hit that one straight down and our boys just went from there, it set the tone and we cruised from there.”

Central had beat Peacock in two sets (25-21, 25-17) in the semifinal to open the night at Vanier Collegiate.

The Vikings took over after that, putting together a show with a strong offensive attack that isn’t usually seen at the junior level.

“I’d like to say that I can take credit for that, but that’s genetics, we were very fortunate to have some boys that could lift off and lift off pretty high,” said Turberfield. “That was something that we preached all year, balls up and balls down, and we play a pretty mean and intimidating game.”

Vaneir lost just five sets all season in the junior league with three of those losses coming to the Riverview Royals.

The Vikings were made up of eight grade 10s and Turberfield said they played really well together right from the start of the season.

“These are a tight group and when we go to tournaments, I have no worries about what they’re going to get into, they’re a good group of respectful young men and they’re going to do great things for Vanier moving forward, and for volleyball in Moose Jaw moving forward.”

The Riverview Royals after winning the Moose Jaw High School Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball League championship on Monday night. (Submitted photo)

Over at Riverview, the Royals walked away with the Moose Jaw High School Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball League championship on Monday.

Riverview beat the Central Butte Bulldogs in two straight sets (25-19, 25-20) to capture the league title.

Central Butte had advanced into the final with a two-set win (25-21, 25-17) over the Craik Cougars in the semifinal to open the night.

The Junior and Junior Varsity Girls Leagues will hand out their championships on Wednesday night with games happening at Peacock and Riverview.